Gunmen kill three in Benue

Benue State Police Command said on Wednesday gunmen suspected to be herdsmen had killed three persons at Moon District, Kwande local government area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Ms. Catherine Anene, told journalists in Makurdi the gunmen carried out the attack on Tuesday.

“On March 3rd, unknown gunmen, suspected to be herders, invaded Moon district, Kwande local government area of Benue State and shot sporadically at persons sited at the river bank.

“During the investigation, one male and two female corpses were recovered.

“However, more police teams had been deployed to the area to restore peace and order, while the investigation is still in progress.” (NAN)

 

