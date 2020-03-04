Vanguard Logo

Gunmen kill 3 in Benue — Police

Ondo Police, Checkpoint killing

Benue Police Command has said that unknown gunmen killed three persons on Tuesday at Moon District, Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ms Catherine Anene, told newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday that the gunmen were suspected to be herdsmen.

“On March 3rd, unknown gunmen, suspected to be herders, invaded Moon district, Kwande Local Government Area and shot sporadically at persons sited at the river bank.

“During investigation, one male and two female corpses were recovered.

“However, more police teams have been deployed to the area to restore peace and order, while investigation is still in progress,” she said.

Anene urged the public to remain calm adding that more security operatives had been deployed within the state to protect lives and property.

In another news, suspected Boko Haram killed 14 security personnel and civilians in an attack on a military base in northeast Nigeria’s Borno state on Wednesday, security sources told AFP.

The Jihadist members in trucks fitted with machine guns launched a dawn raid on the army base in the town of Damboa, sparking intense fighting.

Sources said six soldiers, four police officers and two members of a government-backed militia were killed along with two civilians.

“We lost six soldiers in the attack while six others were injured,” a military officer told AFP on condition of anonymity. The officer claimed 13 insurgents were killed by a fighter jet as they fled the area.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

