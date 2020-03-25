Greta Thunberg says it’s ‘extremely likely’ she has coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Greta Thunberg said Tuesday it’s “extremely likely” that she became infected with COVID-19 on a recent jaunt to Europe — but has “basically recovered.”

The 17-year-old Swedish climate activist said both she and her father, who accompanied her on the Brussels leg of her journey, have experienced symptoms associated with coronavirus.

“I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever,” she wrote on Instagram.

Thunberg said she had already been self-isolating in a borrowed apartment away from her mother and sister since she also visited Germany, which at the time was one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe.

Despite her symptoms, which she developed about 10 days ago, Thunberg didn’t get a test since in Sweden they’re reserved for cases in need of emergency medical treatment.

“But it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances,” she wrote.

Thunberg said if weren’t for her sick father, she would have assumed she was “feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough.”

“My last cold was much worse than this!” she wrote. “Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultaneously I might not even have suspected anything.”

Thunberg said that she’s now “basically recovered” and is warning others to be on high alert for symptoms of the virus.

“Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms,” she said. “Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups.”

Sweden has reported more than 2,000 cases as the virus spreads to nearly 400,000 people across the world, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

