Kogi State government, on Tuesday, dissolved the local government administrative teams.

This was contained in a statement by Onogwu Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to Kogi State Governor.

He said: “Following the constitution of the State Independent Electoral Commission, SIEC, and the expiration of the tenure of Administrative Team of the 21 Local Government areas of the state, the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has approved the dissolution of the administrative teams.

“The administrators and their teams are to hand over the reign of power to the Directors of Local Government, DLG, in their respective Local Government areas from March 4.

“The dissolution of the council administrators and their teams was in line with the preparations of the state government to conduct free, fair and credible elections at the local government levels soon.

“The governor appreciated them for their profound contributions to the development of their respective councils and the state at large, while wishing them well in their future endeavours.

“The dissolution of the local government area administrative teams takes immediate effect.”



