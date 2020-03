Kindly Share This Story:

Hajia Hauwau Bello, the mother of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is dead.

In a statement he personally signed in Lokoja, the governor said his mother died on Sunday after a brief illness.

She was 101 years.

He said: “We are relieved that her passing was peaceful and painless.”

According to Bello, the woman will be buried on Monday in Nagazi, Okene local government area of Kogi State. (NAN)

