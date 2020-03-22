Gov Emmanuel declares Akwa Ibom safe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

Uyo—Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, has given the oil rich state a clean bill of health, saying his government has adopted proactive steps to stem the spread of the deadly illness in the state.

Addressing the people of the state weekend, the governor advised that there was no need to live in panic and fear, as his administration had put in place modalities to ensure that the state maintained its clean slate against the global pandemic.

He announced that with the measures he had put in place, there was no need to shut down public schools in the state, since they were closing for vacation within a week.

While urging everyone to go about his/her normal duties, Governor Emmanuel appealed for utmost caution and deep sense of rationality, especially from the media, in the manner of reportage of the global pandemic, adding that there was no redeeming value in causing panic in the state.

Emmanuel explained that he had immediately set up an Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Task Force with a charge on the Commissioner for Health to remain on top of the situation, even before the first confirmed case was recorded in the country.

He assured that surveillance, prevention and infection control measures had been instituted in government hospitals, while Personal Protective Equipment, PPEs, had been distributed to all health facilities to facilitate infection prevention and control.

He said: “For emphasis, let me state here unequivocally that there is no confirmed case of COVID 19 disease in Akwa Ibom State as I speak to you.

“I want to assure the public that the rumours and false information going around on social media are completely false…there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 disease in Akwa Ibom State.

”Functional ambulances and rapid response teams are on standby to move any suspected cases to the Emergency Operation Centre at Ikot Ekpene. The Emergency Operation and Treatment Centre is ready to serve as an isolation/treatment centre to receive, and care for any confirmed case of COVID-19 infection if it occurs.”

“Other screening and infection materials have been procured and are being distributed to health facilities and other strategic locations in the State. These include Infra-red thermometers, hand sanitizers.”

He also said that government has put in place ‘’unparalleled comprehensive measures at the Victor Attah International Airport for passengers arriving the state, in addition to screening which has been instituted at various entry points to the state.”

He listed some of the other measures to include creating awareness on the print, electronic and social media with jingles in English and local dialects to sensitize the residents with relevant information on COVID-19 infection.

