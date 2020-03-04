Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

All Progressive Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State has described as “scandalous, unsympathetic and ungodly,” the decision of Governor Douye Diri to take a bank loan of N2.9 billion for buying of operational vehicles for the governor, his deputy and other top government functionaries.

APC said that Governor Diri was taking the loan at a time civil servants and pensioners in the state have not been paid, stressing that the development is a continuation of the frivolities of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, government of Dickson.

The party said it was a major reason the people of the state roundly rejected them at the polls.

APC, in statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Doifie Ola, while berating the state House of Assembly for approving the loan request, lamented that it was unfortunate that the state is “in for another long haul under an illegitimate regime that does not feel any sense of commitment to the welfare and sensibilities of the people.

“This cannot be the government that the people of Bayelsa State deserve. It cannot be the government the people voted for.

“Another confirmation of our position is the decision of Governor Diri to take a bank loan of N2.9 billion for the purpose of buying “operational vehicles for the governor, his deputy and other top government functionaries.

“Coming less than three weeks as governor, this move is scandalous, unsympathetic and ungodly. Sadly, the Bayelsa State House of Assembly has approved the loan request.”

Vanguard

