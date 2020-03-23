Girl commits suicide in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

Not pleased with an accusation that she stole a certain amount of money by her mother, a 16 year- old- girl, Angel Obas, reportedly committed suicide Friday by drinking an insecticide in the Ugberikoko Area of Sapele, Delta State.

A family source disclosed that the easy-going girl was accused by her mother of stealing her money on Tuesday and “because her mother believed she did it, the mother tongue lashed her publicly. We believed she felt disgraced”

The source said the deceased reportedly cried throughout that day, refusing to be consoled, “that might have led her to drink the Sniper, before she was rushed to a private hospital in the neighbourhood.”

Angel was said to have survived after the hospital administered some drugs on her and taken back home, the source said all hopes of the teenager recovering were dashed when she developed another complication days later and was rushed to another hospital where she later died.

A neighbour, who claimed to have seen her before she died of the complication, said she thought her condition was improving,

“She smiled at me and waved and never was there any sign like pain, she was a nice and lively fellow”

