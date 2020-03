Ghana, Gabon, Kenya record coronavirus cases

Kindly Share This Story:

The number of countries affected by coronavirus across the Africa continent has increased, three countries have recorded index cases of the disease. Ghana in West Africa, Gabon in Central Africa and Kenya in East Africa.

Fifteen African countries currently infected – the regional breakdown and impacted countries are as follows:

West Africa — Ghana, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Togo, Senegal

East Africa — Kenya

Central Africa — DR Congo, Cameroon

Southern Africa — South Africa

North Africa — Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria

Vanguard News Nigeria.

