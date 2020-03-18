Gender equality: APM Terminals Apapa to employ more female staff

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to have a balanced gender employment ratio, Nigeria’s biggest container terminal operator, APM Terminals Apapa joined people around the world to celebrate the 2020 International Women’s Day (IWD) with a commitment to consciously increase female employees in its drive towards greater inclusion and gender diversity.

The International Women’s Day, globally recognized on March 8, is a celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year’s IWD with the theme, “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Right’ also recognises that gender balance is essential for economies and communities to thrive.

In an address female employees of the company, the Managing Director of APM Terminals Apapa, Mr. Martin Jacob, said that the company will to continue to engage more women based on competence in order to improve the company’s performance.

He urged the female employees to continue to raise the standards at their duty posts to support the company’s drive towards gender diversity and increase opportunities for other women.

As part of activities marking the event, female employees of APM Terminals also visited Immanuel Anglican School Apapa, where career talks and books were donated to the female students.

The Commercial Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Temilade Ogunniyi, who led the female staff on the visit, said, “We need women to raise the bar for them to be able to drive to where the world is going in terms of diversity. If we are not raising the bar, there is no way we would be able to compete with the male folks. So we want everything to be equal. We want equal number of females versus equal number of males in every way.”

The Principal of Immanuel Anglican School, Mrs. Nwimo Uju, expressed appreciation to APM Terminals for identifying with the school to mark the International’s women’s Day.

