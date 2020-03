Kindly Share This Story:

Gaskiya College Old Students Association (GACOSA) has concluded plans to hold its 57th Founder’s Day celeb ration in Lagos.

In commemoration of the Founder’s day scheduled to hold tomorrow will feature novelty matches between the old students (Male and Female) at the school compound tomorrow.

READ ALSO:

There will also be a reunion party at Eko club, Surulere on March 7, as registered members home and abroad are expected to attend.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: