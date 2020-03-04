Gas flaring: Stick to 2020 deadline, Delta communities tell FG

Kindly Share This Story:

Okowa is committed to development of rural communities — Okoro

By Festus Ahon

Oil-producing communities in Delta South senatorial district, have urged the Federal Government to stick to the implementation of the 2020 deadline for the cessation of gas flaring in the country.

Recall that the Federal Government had launched the Nigeria Gas Flare Commercialization Programme, NGFCP, in 2016 to phase-out gas flaring by 2020 despite several unmet deadlines in the past.

Speaking during a meeting with Forum Delta South Presidents General convened at the instance of the Special Adviser to the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Rural and Community Development, Mr Emmanuel Okoro in Oleh, President-General of Isoko Development Union, IDU, Chief Amadhe Iduh lamented the health, environmental and economic consequences of gas flaring.

Iduh who spoke on behalf of forum, requested the state government to protect the interest of the communities in the operations of oil companies in the area.

He said: ‘’Government should have the willpower to ensure that the year 2020 deadline for the cessation of gas-flaring is obeyed and convert the gas flared to electricity. This is because, although the bulk of Nigeria’s wealth is domiciled here, almost all communities in Delta South are living in darkness.”

He lamented the wanton killings of their people by suspected herdsmen, urging government to as a matter of urgency intervene to ensure the security of lives and property of its citizens and avoid further carnages.

Addressing the people, Okoro said the initiative was to interact with the grassroots through leaders of ethnic nationalities across the state to know their needs and convey same to government.

Okoro who was pioneer Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, said Governor Okowa was committed to the development of rural communities.

He said the essence of the meeting was to improve community participation in government policies and for the communities to take ownership and management of government projects sited in their domains.

