FUWukari matriculates 2,000 students

Kindly Share This Story:

…As VC warns against cultism, examination malpractice

About two thousand students have been matriculated to study various degree programmes at the Federal University Wukari, Taraba State.

The matriculation ceremony took place on Tuesday at the newly built one thousand seater capacity auditorium of the institution.

Speaking at the ceremony the Vice-Chancellor of the University Professor Abubakar Kundiri said the institution has put in place necessary learning equipment and facilities to ensure Academic excellence.

He said the institution has sensitized the newly admitted students through various orientation programmes on what they are expected to do as they carry on their programmes for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor, however, advised both the newly admitted and returning students to take advantage of the rare opportunity they have to study and strive to represent the institution well.

“My advice to the students is for them to take their studies seriously and for them to continue to be good ambassadors of the University where ever they find themselves.”

“Basically, they have been given opportunity to study at this university and we are making facilities available for them and all that it takes for them to complete their programme on schedule.” He added.

He also noted that all students must take advantage of the learning facilities the University has made available to study and make their stay in the University worthy while.

READ ALSO: Lawan urges release of N620m for completion of coronavirus isolation centre

He further admonished them to shun social vices such as examination malpractice and cultism, saying that the institution has no room for such.

On his vision for the university, the Vice-Chancellor disclosed that he came well planned and has been working to help the University live up to its mandate.

He said the University has been given approval to introduce a Faculty of Education and plans are already on the process of getting resources verification from the National Universities Commission (NUC) for Medicine and Law faculties.

The VC, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the National Assembly and Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu for their effort to reposition the University to global standard.

“We have achieved these many feats through the supports of all stakeholders including the Governor of Taraba, Arch. Darius Ishaku; Executive Secretary NUC, Executive Secretary TETfund, The Paramount Ruler of Kwarafara Kingdom Aku Uka, Chairman of Council, staff and students for their support in our effort to reposition the University to be the best among its peers.”

Most of the newly admitted students of the institution interviewed by this reporter expressed their excitements for the privilege and pledge to abide by the rules and regulations governing the University.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: