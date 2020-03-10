FMBN to commission Abakiliki new office complex

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Management of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, FMBN, said, it has put in place final arrangements to commission its newly completed office complex in Abakiliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The ceremony billed for Thursday, March 12, according to the Group Head, Corporate Communications, FMBN, Ahmed Abubakar in a statement in Abuja, was in continuation of ongoing efforts to enhance customer service delivery to Nigerians nationwide.

The edifice, the statement said was located in the heart of the town along Ezza Road near the State Government House and Ebonyi Golf Club, the office will serve as a Customer Experience Center for both existing and potential contributors to the National Housing Fund, NHF, scheme.

The statement quoted the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, FMBN Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa as saying that the rapid progress made on the project and its timely completion reflects the Bank’s new drive for efficiency and commitment to making a difference in line with the Next Level Agenda of the Buhari administration.

According to him, “I am delighted that we are now at the stage of commissioning this branch office to serve our customers in Ebonyi. This project was conceived in 2013 as a one storey building designed to host FMBN Branch office and we are proud to complete it so that it serves its purpose.

“Our contributors in Ebonyi now have a point of interface with FMBN that would assist and guide them to access any of our affordable housing loans.”

The contract for the construction of the building was awarded to Messrs. L.D Alberto Limited whilst the supervision of the project was by M/S Primecost and Engineering Consultant Limited and the Facility Management Unit of the Bank.

The commissioning of the office complex will be performed by the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr. Dave Nweze Umahi

