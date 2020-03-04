Flaunting my wealth inspires people — Davido

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, says he’s unfazed by the criticism he has received for flaunting his family’s wealth in a country that’s battling high poverty levels.

The musician’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, owns a business conglomerate and a private university.

Davido recently shared a video of his father’s newly acquired, second, private jet landing at a Nigerian airport.

He says that his public displays of wealth are intended to inspire people. He says he also wants to show the world that Africans are living large

“We’re not here to rub it in anybody’s face, we’re here to show motivation.

Many kids write to me and tell me that I’m the reason they want to finish school, and projects, and become successful.

In America there are people who think we live in huts, sometimes I feel like I want to show them… We’re living the life, we’re going crazy, you feel me?

It has nothing to do with showing off or trying to oppress anybody. They oppress us enough.”

vanguard

