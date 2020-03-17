FLASHBACK VIDEO: Emir of Kano is public officer, I’ll remove him and sleep soundly ― Lt Rimi

Kindly Share This Story:

Late Governor of Kano State, Abubakar Rimi in an interview with veteran journalist, Lekan Alabi, in 1982 said the Emir is a public office holder, paid with public funds, appointed for the pleasure of the state governor and can be removed anytime.

Rimi, apparently reacting to the feud between himself and the then Emir.

He said: “As far as I am concerned, the Emir of Kano, is nothing, nothing, nothing, but a public officer. He is a public officer holding a public office, who is being paid by public funds and whose appointment is at the pleasure of the state governor and who can be dismissed, removed, suspended, if he commits an offence and there is nothing absolutely you think about Ado Bayero, Emir of Kano.

“If he commits any offence, we will remove him and we will sleep soundly.

Watch here

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: