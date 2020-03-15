Breaking News
Flamingos romp into final round, trounce Guinea 5-1

Flamingos, Nigeria, U-17

Nigeria’s U-17 girls, Flamingos were imperious as they trounced their counterparts from Guinea 5-1 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos yesterday to reach the final round of African qualifying series for this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.

No surprises were expected following Flamingos’ 6-1 demolition of their Guineans on their home ground in Conakry a week ago, and it looked like a similar scoreline was in the offing as the home girls easily created chance after chance at the  Soccer Temple.

But they fluffed so many of them, with Oluwayemisi Samuel and Taiwo Lawal the biggest culprits.

Having qualified 11-2 on aggregate, the Flamingos will now clash with their Ghanaian counterparts in the final round of the series, after the latter also whipped Liberia 10-0 on aggregate. The first leg will hold in Accra in the first week of May.

