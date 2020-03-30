Firstbank gives access to e-learning during COVID 19 school closures

Kindly Share This Story:

FIRST BANK Nigeria Limited has announced partnership with government and other stakeholders to provide access to e-learning solutions to children across the country. The bank, in a statement, said the initiative is to support students and minimize the disruption to education resulting from schools’ closure following the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“This is following the activation of the bank’s Business Continuity Process and subsequent deployment of safety initiatives and measures implemented across its business outlets nationwide, to help flatten the curve and ensure the safety and wellbeing of staff customers and other stakeholders”, the bank said.

Announcing the initiative, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Dr. Adeduntan stated: “We are working with the states, United Nations Global Compact; innovative technology firms such as Robert & John to provide e-learning solution with the government approved curriculum for students across the country. The roll out begins first week in April starting with Lagos State where FirstBank will support the roll out of Roducate which has been adjudged a best fit solution by educators, teachers and all necessary authorities.

“This solution has the full curriculum on both the online and offline versions with the offline version of particular interest as it eliminates the challenge posed by data affordability.”

“We call on well-meaning organisations and individuals to join us and collectively rise to address the challenges this current pandemic presents to our children and youth and are reaching out to other organisations with complementary solutions to also partner on this initiative for the youth who are our future. They must not be lost in this pandemic’.”

