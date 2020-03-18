First Speaker of Plateau assembly, Dakum Shown is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

The first Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Professor Dakum Shown is dead. Professor Shown, who held office between 1979 to 1983 during the administration of late Chief Solomon Lar, died on Tuesday after a protracted illness.

The State Governor, Simon Lalong who confirmed the development, expressed sorrow saying late Professor Shown’s demise is a great loss to the State.

Lalong, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham said, “It is another great loss for the people of Plateau State as one of its finest politicians is called to glory. Professor Dakum Shown was an honest, patriotic, fearless and competent person who gave his all to every assignment he handled. He left so many legacies in the socio-political landscape of the State and the Nation having impacted many positively.”

The Governor recalled late Shown’s role in “laying the foundation for sound education in Plateau State and Northern Nigeria, as the first Nigerian Principal of the famous Girls High School Gindiri (GHS) where he taught and mentored many young persons that are today contributing positively to the society,” adding, “his political experience and contributions have also enhanced the fortunes of democracy in the State and Nigeria as a whole.”

He praised his contributions to the development of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS where he was once its Chairman and while consoling his immediate family, friends, well wishers and associates, asked them to “take solace in the fact that late Prof. Shown lived a fruitful life and raised many who will carry on his legacies.”

