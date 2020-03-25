FIRS retires long-serving directors, appoints six others

Kindly Share This Story:

The Board of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has approved the retirement of all directors that had served up to eight years in the agency.

The FIRS Director of Communications and Liaison Department, Abdullahi Ahmad, who confirmed the development on Wednesday, said the Board also approved the appointment of four Coordinating Directors and two Group Leads in an acting capacity.

According to him, the move is part of ongoing-internal reforms to reposition the Service towards achieving its N8.5trillion tax target.

He said: “The FIRS Board took this decision at its emergency meeting No. 2. held on Friday, March 20, 2020, during which it also approved the retirement of all directors who have served for eight years and above as directors in the Service, in line with Para 10.1(a)(iii) of Human Resources Policy and Programmes of the FIRS statute.”

Vanguard

