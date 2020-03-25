Breaking News
Translate

FIRS retires long-serving directors, appoints six others

On 3:49 pmIn Businessby
Kindly Share This Story:
FIRS
Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami

The Board of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has approved the retirement of all directors that had served up to eight years in the agency.

The FIRS Director of Communications and Liaison Department, Abdullahi Ahmad, who confirmed the development on Wednesday, said the Board also approved the appointment of four Coordinating Directors and two Group Leads in an acting capacity.

According to him, the move is part of ongoing-internal reforms to reposition the Service towards achieving its N8.5trillion tax target.

He said:  “The FIRS Board took this decision at its emergency meeting No. 2. held on Friday, March 20, 2020, during which it also approved the retirement of all directors who have served for eight years and above as directors in the Service, in line with Para 10.1(a)(iii) of Human Resources Policy and Programmes of the FIRS statute.”

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!