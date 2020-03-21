Finland reports first coronavirus death

Kindly Share This Story:

Finland on Saturday reported the country’s first death from COVID-19, saying the outbreak was “moving to the next, more serious phase” in the country.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) did not give any details on the patient, other than saying the person was “elderly”, living in the Helsinki area and had died on Friday.

“Finland’s first coronavirus death is extremely unfortunate, but not unexpected,” THL said in a statement, referring to the patients advanced age.

Finland’s president Sauli Niinisto sent a message of condolence to the family and friends of the deceased, saying the incident showed that “the coronavirus epidemic is moving to the next, more serious phase in Finland.”

Health authorities reported 521 cases on Saturday, but only high-risk patients are being tested so health officials have said the number of infections in the country could be up to 30 times higher.

On Monday, Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced a state of emergency, under which the border has been closed to non-residents and public gatherings of more than 10 people banned.

Schools were closed but the measures loosened on Friday to allow children under 10 to attend.

Meanwhile, Lithuania on Saturday also reported its first death from the novel coronavirus, an elderly woman who may have become infected while being treated in a hospital for other illnesses.

The patient was in Ukmerge, north of the capital Vilnius, “for a number of other problems,” deputy health minister Algirdas Seselgis told reporters.

“We suspect she was infected in the hospital,” he said, adding that 160 people have been isolated over the case to track any potential carriers.

So far 69 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Baltic European Union state of 2.8 million people.

The government has faced criticism for a slow start to testing. It said it will scale up testing next week when it receives more supplies from abroad.

