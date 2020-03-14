FG to commission four digital economy projects

Kindly Share This Story:

..Says It’ Priority is to deepen broadband penetration

By Emmanuel Elebeke

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday March 19 unveil the Nigeria National Broadband Plan 2020-2025. The President will also commission three other projects executed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and parastatals under it on the same day.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami disclosed at the ministry headquarters while inaugurating the Ministerial Central Working Committee which members comprised of the Chief Executive Officers of parastatals under his supervision.

The minister stated that although the event is 70 percent activities of Nigeria Communication Commission, (NCC) but for the purpose of maintaining unity among the parastatals under his watch, there is need to collaborate and support one another to achieve success of the event.

“It is our collective responsibilities to support the Commission to ensure the programs are successful because the success of any one of us is a collective achievement and the failure of any one of us is a collective responsibility. So, let us support one another the way we did during eNigeria and make the event a success for Mr. President.”

Dr Pantami noted that nMinisters are aides of the president hence any responsibility assign to a minister is a presidential task, noting that one of the key priority areas of the present administration is how to deepen the broadband penetration.

He said, “We can not talk about digital economy without addressing the broadband penetration issue and this is the reason we want to unveil the new national broadband policy.”

Aside the launching and unveiling the broadband plan for 2020-2025, other projects the President will be commissioning includes, Communication and Digital Economy Complex, Emergency Communications Centre, Abuja, established By NCC, National Emergency Toll-Free Number and National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Training.

The minister prevailed on the members of the committee to work assiduously for the successful execution of the event.

