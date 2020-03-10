FG to change approach on coronavirus containment — Mamora

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora has said that the Federal government may soon change its approach towards preventing, detecting and treating coronavirus.

Mamora who spoke on Monday in Lagos at the Nigeria Institute for Medical Research, NIMR, said the approach had become necessary following the 2nd confirmed case which showed no clinical symptoms at the time he was diagnosed.

According to Mamora: “The patient wasn’t at the time of testing manifesting any symptoms, no cough, no fever, but it was just an issue of high index of suspicion that he eventually tested positive. That shows that we can have a healthy carrier, who does not manifest symptoms.

READ ALSO: Ogun State revives fading culture with drums festival

“This development may compel us to change our strategy, maybe as many contacts that have been established with the index case, we may have to test all of them to ensure we are on the right path.”

Speaking further, Mamora said that for the second patient not to have shown any symptom during testing, it pointed to the fact that a different approach should be adopted.

“This is not the right time for handshaking, hugging or kissing. Again, wisdom dictates that this is not the best time to travel to some high burden areas either for business or whatever. If you go, when you come back do self-isolation for 14 days. And if you are having symptoms like cough, fever, or difficulty in breathing, go and see your doctor.

“Personal hygiene remains vital, and handwashing is critical to personal hygiene; the tendency is always there to consciously or unconsciously touch your face.

“On the face, you have the portals of entry – the mouth, the nose, and the eyes, that is why we stress the need not to touch the face.

Handwashing with soap and water – preferably running water – or rubbing the palms with alcohol-based sanitiser.

Explaining further, Momora said: “When you talk of respiratory hygiene, sneezing, coughing or yawning requires you to cover your mouth with a handkerchief or towel and wash your hands afterward. Keep a safe distance from others when you do that.

He urged Nigerians to avoid body contact as much as possible even as he called for more proactive measures in the area of personal and respiratory hygiene.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: