FG tasks civil servants to be proactive

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Federal Government, Monday, charged civil servants to think outside the box in the discharge of their responsibilities to the country at all times.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Omolara Yemi-Esan made the call when top management of the Office gave her a rousing welcome on her first official day as substantive Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

In a brief interaction with management, Dr. Yemi –Esan thanked God for the opportunity given to her to serve in the capacity. According to her, unity is the hallmark of success hence the need for cooperation from all and sundry.

She, therefore, called on civil servants to join hands in making service delivery efficient and effective, even as she stressed that “God will give us the grace to carry out this enormous responsibility.”

She argued that with the cooperation of everybody, “we will not disappoint the President in the discharge of our duties and leave a lasting legacy for our children.”

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed the appointment of Dr Folasade Omolara Yemi- Esan as the Head of Civil Service of the Federation on Friday.

VANGUARD

