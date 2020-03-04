FG tasked on creation of enabling business environment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Federal government has been called upon to ensure the provision of constant electricity and quality road networks in order to guarantee smooth business environment in the country.

Ogedengbe Bright Uduimho, Chief Executive Officer, Big Announcement Entertainment Records, who spoke to Vanguard on the key indices needed to improve the Ease of Doing Business in the country, said that such measures would ensure smooth running of businesses.

He lamented that the Nigeria’s business environment is not favourable for many youths, saying that it has added in increasing the level of unemployment among the youths.

“Firstly, constant electricity is the way forward and I believe that if the government can do just that for us, businesses would run smoothly for everyone in the country. Secondly, there should be good roads to run day to day activities,” he said.

Uduimho, who is the pioneer president of Etsako in Diaspora Cape Town, South Africa, also cautioned against the spread of misinformation on Coronavirus, saying that it could impact negatively on businesses.

He advised Nigerians to maintain regular and routine hand wash and also follow good respiratory hygiene.

“People must not abuse social media and indulge in spreading misinformation that could cause fear and panic. I believe that the Ministry of Health will continue to provide updates and will initiate all measures required to prevent the spread in Nigeria,” he said.

