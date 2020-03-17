FG suspends aviation conference over COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The national aviation conference earlier slated to hold from April 1st to 4th in Abuja has been suspended, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, stated in Abuja Tuesday evening over coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension followed global anxiety over the spread of the coronavirus, with Nigeria confirming the third case in Lagos yesterday. According to a statement by Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN’s spokesperson, the suspension became necessary in order to maintain safety precautions across the country.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby notifies stakeholders and the general public that the National Aviation Conference earlier scheduled for 1st to 4th April 2020, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja has been suspended,” FAAN said Tuesday morning.

“This is due to the need to adhere to safety precautions in the face of the coronavirus presently spreading across nations globally.

“The World Health Organisation recently declared COVID 19 a global pandemic and advised that as much as possible, individuals and organizations should avoid clustered gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.”

“A new date for the conference will be announced as soon as possible,” the statement read.

Vanguard

