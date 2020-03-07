FG releases N620m for Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government of Nigeria has released N620 million, the second tranche of the funds needed to tackle the menace of globally-threatened coronavirus.

The approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of funds to tackle COVID-19 was an emergency and the process of releasing the fund was also an emergency as it was an unexpected expenditure.

However, the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zaina Ahmed, had released the first tranche of N364 million some time ago and the process of releasing the second tranche has been concluded with the release of N620 million this morning, bringing total release to N984 million.

Responding to a media enquiry earlier, the minister promised that the second tranche of the needed fund would be released Friday.

