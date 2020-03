Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Ministry of Education on Thursday ordered the immediate closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide over the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Sonny Echono, who confirmed this to journalists, said the move was part of measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Nigeria on Thursday confirmed four fresh cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of people with the virus to 12.

