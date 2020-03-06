FG mulls research, Development Bank 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke & Alice Ekpang

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barr. Abdullahi Mohammed has said that the Federal Government will soon establish a bank to fund Research and Development.

Speaking at the Inauguration of the Sub-Committee of the NCCC in Abuja on Monday, Mohammed said the proposed bank would help to commercialize research results so as to boost the economy.

Barr. Abdullahi disclosed this at the inauguration of sub-committees under the National Consultative Committee on Competitiveness on Thursday in Abuja.

The minister also declared that the National Consultative Committee on Competitiveness (NCCC) would henceforth ensures the reduction of importation of raw materials and products into the country in line with the President’s desire to reduce poverty in Nigeria.

According to him, the raw material sector would ensure significant reduction in raw materials and products importation by 11% to tune the of N3 trillion in the short-term,31% and 49% in the mid-term and long term respectively.

He further said the Ministry has introduced new policies to boost job creation. and economic diversification.

On the major aims of the competitiveness policy, Barrister Abdullahi said its core mandates is to utilize STI (Science, Technology and Innovation) in order to create wealth.

READ ALSO:

He expressed hope that the sub-committees will take advantage of the current border closure by the government, to improve on production and use of raw materials for local industries.

In his words, “The National Competitiveness Strategy requires executive drive and commitment for Nigeria to achieve the desired drive towards global competitiveness”. This he added, will ensure that Nigerian raw materials and products are among the best in the world and in turn, improve the nation’s foreign earnings’’

Barr. Mohammed further said that the National Competitiveness Strategy and Implementation Plan requires executive drive and commitment of Stakeholders, especially Members of NCCC/Sub-Committee for the country to achieve the desired drive towards global Competitiveness.

He further stated that the refocusing of R&D academia institutions, evolving circular in Nigeria tertiary institutions will steadily produce graduates of practical relevance to industries and business for the benefit of the economy and society.

He urged the sub-committee to bring its wealth of experience to bear to ensure successful and efficient implementation.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Umar Bello said there are lots of potentials in the country but it requires funding on research and development which he added that most countries globally are where they are due to funds on R&D.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: