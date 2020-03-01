FG, IOCs urged to make HOSTCOM Joint Venture partners

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

National Chairman of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM, Dr Benjamin Style has urged the federal government and international oil companies, IOCs to include HOSTCOM in the Joint Venture partner arrangement, JV.

Dr Style in his presentation at this year’s Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, NIPS, Abuja made available to the Vanguard in Warri, Delta State said the inclusion of HOSTCOM in the JV existing between the Federal government and the IOCs will resolve the challenge of neglect oil and gas communities currently suffer in the country.

“Government and Multinational oil companies should think of involving host communities as one of the JV partners to create an enabling environment devoid of crime and youth restiveness.”, he said.

Continuing, he said the increase from 2.4 million to 3 million barrel of crude production per day in the Niger Delta was largely due to the peace in the region, stressing that HOSTCOM as a body will continue to work with relevant agencies to sustain the peace.

“Involve HOSTCOM in the industry will bring sanity, sustainable peace and development in oil and Gas bearing Communities.

I quickly call on Minister of State Petroleum Resource, GMD NNPC to acknowledge and involve HOSTCOM into JV partners.”

He said HOSTCOM will always mediate between communities and companies in their domain for peace, adding that they had helped in the peace-building process in the region.

