FG, firm partner to deploy solar energy solutions across Nigeria

By Michael Eboh

The Federal Government, weekend, entered into a partnership with an indigenous energy firm, Ukpa Hansa Energy Solutions Limited, for the deployment of solar energy solutions to households across the country.

The partnership, which is between Hansa Energy and the Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST, was designed to address the issue of the epileptic electricity situation in the country and take electricity to the homes of people living in remote parts of the country, without the opportunity of connecting to the national grid.

The deal would see NIPOST distribute the solar energy products, produced by Hansa Energy, at its offices and post offices across the length and breadth of the country.

Speaking in Abuja at the unveiling ceremony of the Hansa Green Solar Energy Solutions, Managing Director of Ukpa Hansa Energy Solutions Limited, Chief Ewie Aimienwauu, stated that with this partnership, solar energy solutions would be provided to homes at highly affordable rates, and would address the challenges making it difficult for low income households to enjoy stable electricity supply.

He said, “This partnership between NIPOST and Ukpa Hansa is one that would bring succor to Nigerians; give electricity to the remotest part of Nigeria, where the hope for electricity from the national grid would not materialize, even in the next 10 years. With this solution, electricity would no longer be a problem.”

Also speaking, PostMaster General of the Federation/Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Dr. Ismail Adewusi, disclosed that the partnership is the rediscovery of the existing post office but in a different way.

He noted that the Federal Government was re-engineering and re-inventing NIPOST through collaborations with different stakeholders from the public and private sectors and was also leveraging on technology to present an array of innovative products and services aimed at meeting the divergent needs of Nigerians.

According to Adewusi, in recent time, globalization coupled with the growth in e-commerce aided with the advent of new communication technology has forced many postal administrations to explore ways of expanding their frontiers through collaboration with relevant stakeholders in order to meet the emerging challenges in the communication sector.

This, he explained, was what necessitated its renewed effort to use its extensive postal outlets to provide innovative and unique products and services to the Nigerian citizenry in collaboration with both public and private sector institutions.

He said, “The unveiling of Hansa Green Energy Solutions, product of Ukpa Hansa Energy Solutions Limited, today is a result of such collaborations through our Agency Service and our contributions toward the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals, SDG, of the Federal Government. Today the Post is a key vehicle to achieving the United Nations 2020 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals in all countries.

“As part of the world postal network of over 660,000 post offices, NIPOST is placed in a vantage position with about 5000 postal outlets consisting of full-fledged post offices, postal agencies and post shops with over 12000 employees across the country to offer its Agency Services by making available post office counters nationwide to Ukpa Hansa Energy Solutions Limited to markets its products to Nigerians.

“This will help in the advocacy for clean energy by delivering energy solutions. From today this service would be available in our post offices nationwide on demand by customers.”

