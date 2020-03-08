FG constitutes Advisory C’tte for NDDC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted the Advisory Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The Committee is constituted in accordance with the provisions of Part III, Section 11 (2) of the NDDC Establishment ACT. (As Amended)

According to Section 11 (2) of the Act, the Advisory Committee is saddled with the responsibility of advising the Board and to monitor the activities of the Commission, with a view to achieving set objectives as well as to make rules regulating its own proceedings.

A statement issued by the supervisory ministry, the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Sunday, in Abuja, explained that the Membership of the Advisory Committee as provided in Part III, Section 11(1a) is comprised as follows:

“Governors of the member States of the Commission (9States of the Niger Delta Region) and two Persons determined by the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria which in this circumstance are the Minister of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and Minister of Federal Ministry of Environment.”

The Committee according to the statement will be inaugurated by President Buhari on Tuesday.

