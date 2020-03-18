FG confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19 including 6 weeks old baby

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) on Wednesday, confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria within the last 36 hours, bringing a total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 8.

The minister of health, Dr. Osagoe Ehanire explained that out of the five new positive cases 3 arrived from the United States, while 2 came in from the United Kingdom.

“We are still collating information on the travellers; 2 of the 3 from the US are Nigerian, a mother and child, making the 6 weeks old baby the youngest COVID-19 patient we have, and the 3rd is an American national, who crossed the land border and becomes the first COVID-19 case not arriving by air. ”

He said the two cases from the UK are Nigerians.

“A detailed travel history of each person is being compiled and contacts currently being traced, to identify persons who have recently been in contact with anyone.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and supported by partners, is supporting response in the states, he said.

Continuing he said, The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health is conducting a risk assessment to help guide decision making.

He urged citizens not to panic, but to allow experts in public health to guide response in a calculated, scientific manner.

“False information and rumour to cause fear and panic must be avoided at such times. The COVID-19 cases so far appear to have mild symptoms and are in recovery.”

He urged everyone to continue to take care and caution as advised. “Government will do the needful to protect citizens’ health.”

