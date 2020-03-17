FG bans officials from foreign trips over Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Federal Government on Tuesday banned all its officials from embarking on foreign travels, as part of new measures to stem the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha disclosed this late Tuesday night after inaugurating the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

The SGF is the chairman of the committee.

He said: “The committee has consequently decided to urge that we upscale our health management system and put in place measures to curb the spread of the disease. So far, we have three cases. Two had tested positive and one negative. We want to make sure that it does not go beyond this minor figure for now. On the part of the government, it has become necessary to advise all government officials in the MDAs, including parastatals that the government has banned all forms of travel for whatever reasons, whether for a meeting, bilateral or multilateral, conferences or negotiations and any form of ceremony.

“This ban will remain in place until further notice and until the situation of the pandemic nature of the Coronavirus abates. By this notice, any prior approval to travel abroad within this period is accordingly rescinded.

“With regards to the general public, we want to advise citizens in their own interest to cancel all non-essential trips abroad including business and vacation trips.

“We urge everyone returning to Nigeria from any country to strictly self- isolate for 14 days in their homes. All people returning from high community transmission rates especially countries that have recorded 1,000 cases and above will be effectively followed up.”

Members of the Taskforce are the Ministers of Health, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Aviation, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Services, Education, Information and Culture, Minister of State for Health and Minister of Environment.

Others are the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and WHO Country Representative/National Coordinator – Dr. Sani Aliyu.

Vanguard

