FEC re-awards 9th Mile section of Enugu-Onitsha road at N29.4bn

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has re-awarded the 9th Mile section of the Enugu—Onitsha expressway for N29.4 billion.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, briefed State House correspondents after FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fashola said that the previous contractor handling the highway linking Enugu and Anambra States was disengaged while RCC had been given the contract.

“We had one memorandum in respect of the 9th Mile section of the Enugu—Onitsha highway; so just to disengage the contractor who was previously handling that 15 kilometer section and award it to the contractor that now has the majority of the route which RCC.

“So, that section was determined and approved for re-award to RCC so that we now have a wholesome strategy to complete that road.

“The 9th Mile section, as you might know, is a very tricky, difficult area; very steep, dangerous, point of many accidents before.

“So, we had to change design and a lot of other alterations in quality to ensure that we manage not the erosion there but that very good is work is done; so, council approved that in favour of Messrs RCC for the N29.4 billion,’’ he said.

He said that the completion was rolled into the existing contract–24 months.(NAN)

