Fear in Ogun community over herdsmen invasion

By James Ogunnaike

PALPABLE fear, yesterday, enveloped residents of Oba Community in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State following the invasion of the community by some herdsmen.

Vanguard gathered that the herders, who were seen along the road leading to Oba town, the community that hosts the new Abeokuta Correctional facility and the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, have started erecting structures and clearing bushes around the major roads leading to the town, thereby creating fears in the mind of the people.

Some residents of Oba and Alagada, who spoke to Vanguard, said the presence of the herders were noticed about three weeks ago when they saw tractors clearing some farmlands around Alagada village, about 200 meters to new Abeokuta Correctional Service, and within three days about 20 huts typical of Fulani abodes have started springing up.

The residents said the presence of the herdsmen around their community has become a source of concern for them, alleging that within few days they relocated to the area, the herders allowed their cattle to destroy their farms while grazing in the area.

The Baale of Oba, Chief Oludiji Odejimi, who spoke with Vanguard, said the manner the herders came to the town, calls for proper investigation from the government and law enforcement agencies.

Odejimi said: “In fact, with the insecurity being posed by these Fulani herders, I don’t know why somebody, in his right senses, will now invite them to settle in a place like this.

“A higher institution is a few meters to this place. Also, a government correctional facility is about 100 meters to this place. How can somebody allow them to come and settle here? It is very dangerous. If we allow it without taking any action, this invasion is a time bomb.”

The Public Relations Officer of Oba Community Development Association, Samson Osoba, said that inhabitants of villages in the area now live in fear because of the unknown.

Vanguard

