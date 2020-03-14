FCCPC seals Chinese restaurant for refusing to serve Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Saturday closed Haufei Restaurant and Mall, a Chinese eatery in Lagos State, for refusing to serve Nigerians.

The Commission said on its official twitter handle -@fccpcnigeria – the staff of the restaurant, located on 33 Aboyade Close, Victoria Island, admitted that it was the business policy of the owners.

The tweet was accompanied by photos of the restaurant’s closure.

“Today, FCCPC closed Haufei restaurant and Mall 33 Aboyade Cole, VI, based on credible intelligence and surveillance that the business declines service to Nigerians. Staff of the business admitted this is the policy and our operatives experienced the same. Both now closed for further regulatory action.”

