Breaking News
Translate

FCCPC seals Chinese restaurant for refusing to serve Nigerians

On 3:56 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
FCCPC, Huawei
The restaurant after it was sealed off on Saturday
FCCPC, Huawei
The restaurant before its closure

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Saturday closed Haufei Restaurant and Mall, a Chinese eatery in Lagos State, for refusing to serve Nigerians.

The Commission said on its official twitter handle -@fccpcnigeria – the staff of the restaurant, located on 33 Aboyade Close, Victoria Island, admitted that it was the business policy of the owners.

The tweet was accompanied by photos of the restaurant’s closure.

“Today, FCCPC closed Haufei restaurant and Mall 33 Aboyade Cole, VI, based on credible intelligence and surveillance that the business declines service to Nigerians. Staff of the business admitted this is the policy and our operatives experienced the same. Both now closed for further regulatory action.”

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!