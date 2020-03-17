Fayemi signs Amotekun bill into law

Kindly Share This Story:

…says Ekiti no longer safe for criminals

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, yesterday, signed the Ekiti State Security Network Agency Bill, codenamed ‘Amotekun Corps’, into law, with a warning that the state has become a danger zone for criminals.

At the well-attended event, the Governor said the resilience of Ekiti State and the Yoruba race brought the security outfit to full Operation, describing the Amotekun corps initiative as a novel since the advent of democracy in 1999.

Speaking at the signing of the bill into law in Ado Ekiti, Fayemi said the assent will give legal backing to the operation of Amotekun in Ekiti, warning criminals to steer clear of the state because “Amotekun Corps will get you wherever you hide.”

He said: “Since the advent of democracy in 1999, this is the first time when Yoruba people will speak with one voice without political or religious considerations.

“As a responsible and responsive government, we believe that security is significant and we won’t toy with the security of lives and property.

“The current challenges of the proliferation of small arms, ritual killings, banditry, youth restiveness, cattle rustling, insurgency and terrorism are daunting.

“In tackling some of these menaces, which surfaced in the southwest region, the governors in the zone officially launched the Western Nigeria Security Network in Ibadan on January 20, 2020, and the bill that will form the legal framework was passed by the State House of Assembly.”

“Let me clarify that Amotekun will help the police to arrest, gather intelligence and information, arrest and prosecution of criminals, tackle illegal mining, land trespass, cattle rustling, destruction of crops, trespass into farmlands, cultism, highway robbery, among others.

“Amotekun is not a substitute for the existing security networks, but a compliment to it. It is not for Ekiti people alone, but everybody. As long as you are a resident in Ekiti, you enjoy the right to be protected, so it is not for the indigenes alone.

“Crime fighting is a collective responsibility. Those perpetrating crimes are living among us and let us be vigilant and help the Amotekun Corps fish out criminals in our midst.”

He, however, promised that the handlers of Amotekun will be thorough with the issues of recruitment, training and deployment of the operatives, for efficiency and effectiveness of the network.

