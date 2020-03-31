Fayemi sets up committee on COVID-19 support account

Kindly Share This Story:

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday, named an eight-man management committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic Support Account recently set up by the state government.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, said in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti, that it was part of efforts at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

According to him, the account was opened specifically to receive donations from corporate bodies, philanthropists and well-meaning members of the society, who were willing to support the government’s efforts at combating COVID-19.

He said the funds would be targeted at providing palliatives for the vulnerable persons in the state.

Oyebode added that the committee was set up in line with the governor’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Members of the committee are the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, who would serve as the Chairman, with Mrs. Margaret Fagboyo, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Development Partnerships, as Secretary.

Other members are Mr. Ayoola Owolabi, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Femi Ajayi, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Moji Yaya-Kolade, Commissioner for Health and Human Services as well as Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu, Commissioner for Special Duties.

Prof. Bolaji Aluko, Special Adviser/Director-General, Office of Transformation and Strategic Development and Dr. Hakeem Bakare, Director, Directorate of Inter-Communication Technology, completed the list. (NAN)

Vanguard

