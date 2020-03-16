Farm Infrastructure: NFGCS constructs N20m dam project

Kindly Share This Story:

To dump 2m fingerlings in May

Targets massive fish production in six months

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society, NFGCS, has disclosed embarking on the N20 million dam project for irrigation and massive fish production.

The disclosure was made by the National Coordinator, NFGCS, Mr. Retson Tedheke while speaking on the effort made by the organization on-farm infrastructure without any funding from government and banks.

READ ALSO: Fish farmers hail FG over move to ban fish importation

According to him, there is no assistance for the Nigerian farmer but much is expected from them to boost food production, which farmers are put at the right corner to provide their power, road, water, a source for funds, and other basic things the government ordinarily should have provided as an enabling environment that would serve as interventions and palliatives for operators in the agricultural sector will leverage on and seamlessly produce food, create jobs at the federal, state and local government levels.

He said: “The dam itself we want to dump 2 million fingerlings in the next two months. We are creating a dam from a natural water path. When we blocked the water in November 2019 we did not know it will last this long. There is still enough water there for all we are doing on the farm because we do irrigation farming based on that water.

“Now, what we are doing is to continue the dam to three kilometers. In the next six months, we will begin a massive harvest of fish. We are not harvesting these fish direct for the market, rather we will harvest and dry them, process and package them for local consumption and export.

“The dam is part of our all structure that helps us to actualize our dream of developing an integrated farm structure. It is going to be operational by the end of April 2020. The dam is going to cost us about N20 million to get it ready. We don’t have any support from anywhere.”

Following recent development in the global crude oil market that has posed a serious threat to the nation’s economy, NFGCS’s boss stressed that agriculture remains the best alternative to sustain the economy and also tackle the growing population including job creation and reduction in criminal activities.

He also added that the newly launched Ga’atevest App as a solution platform designed by NFGCS would afford Nigerians home and abroad key into a vision that is bigger and larger as it solves the problem of micro-financing in the agricultural sector.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: