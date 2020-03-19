Fake News Africa: FactCheck initiative to curb fake news launched in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

FactCheck Initiative, a brand focused on preventing the spread of fake or misleading news, gossips and stories across Africa have been launched in Nigeria.

FactCheck is a registered non-profit development organization focused on reality-checking and unique insightful reporting.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, March 19 2020, the Nigerian country director, Temitope Adeoye said: ”FactCheck Initiative reality-checking and unique insightful reporting, lights the best approach to evidence-based and contextualized analysis.”

”We always archive our sources, so readers are empowered to do independent research and make up their own minds,” he added.

He continued: ”At a time when false news is increasingly affecting the outcome of activities and fueling violence around the world, there is a greater need to rid the internet of false news, rumours, stories and misinformation.

”This is where FactCheck Initiative comes in checking the menace of fake news and misinformation which has become a serious challenge to news coverage and the general public.

”Our goals and objectives are mainly centred on combating false information, photos or videos, intentionally created to spread mass panic, provoke violence, get attention and confuse the general public.

”We intend to combat fake or misleading news stories and gossips, verify all claims made in the public domain, sensitize the general public on how to spot original versus false contents and complement the efforts of government and other institutions in achieving a state of the total spread of authentic information.”

On how it works, Adeoye said: ”Our pieces seek to be thought-provoking and fascinating. However, to be really astute, they must be right.

”Our platform also allows readers to verify every published fact, from specific details and quotes to larger generalities. We answer questions from readers in a feature we call Ask Us.”

Also, a brainchild of the FactCheck Initiative – Fake News Africa was also launched. it is also known as FactReader.

Adeoye said: ”Fake News Africa is an online platform that checks and debunks false news and stories by assembling simulated information alongside verified analysis aimed towards transparency.

”The vision is to be the definitive source for verifying both fake and original news across the continent.

”Our goal is to assist people in ensuring the information they receive from the media and online is accurate and truthful.”

Vanguard

