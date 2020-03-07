Face your Corruption Charges, Stop playing Ostrich, Muslim Group asks Emir Sanusi

Kindly Share This Story:

…Threatens to petition Justice Lewis Allagoa to NJC

A foremost regional faith-based organisation Muslim Youth League (MYL) has called out the former Central Bank Governor and Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II over allegations of illegal sales of landed property belonging to the Emirate worth more than two billion naira and diverting same through proxy companies to private use. The group expressed deep disappointment over the several allegations of corruption that have been associated with the name of the controversial Emir.

In a terse press release obtained by our correspondent in Abuja, the group frowned at the implication of the on the Muslim Ummah across the country. It will be recalled that the Kano State Anti-Corruption and Public Complaints Commission has issued an invitation for the Emir to appear before it on the 9th of March 2020 for interrogations. Rather than face the agency to clear his name, the embattled Emir approached a Kano High court to get an interim injunction restraining the Kano State Anti-corruption agency from investigating him.

According to the Muslim group, “the Emir should stop playing the ostrich and come out to clear his name. He should stop running around like a headless chicken and face the numerous allegations levelled against him. He should stop forcing the Commission to release the names of the whistleblowers and jeopardize the investigation. It was the Emir that called our former President Goodluck Jonathan for allegations of corruption, now he is now neck-deep in the diversion of public resources and selling of public property. He should save himself from disgrace’

The group further cautioned the High Court Judge who issued the interim injunction, Justice Allagoa to refrain from issuing frivolous orders and giving the judiciary a bad name. ‘We may have no choice than to petition you to the National Judicial Council (NJC)”, the group further warned. It will be recalled that it is the same Justice Lewis Allagoa who on Thursday set aside a ruling of the FCT High Court suspending the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole. The interim order by Justice Allagoa was said to hurriedly granted in less than 24 hours after Mr. Oshiomhole was stopped by another injunction from Justice Danlemi Senchi.

Many observers believe that the Emir is using delay tactics to rally around prominent Nigerians to intimidate the Chairman of Kano State anti-corruption Commission, Mr. Magaji Muhuyi Rimingado and prevail on him to drop the investigations against Emir.

