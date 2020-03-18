FAAC Ends in Deadlock

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The monthly meeting of the Federal Accounts and Allocation Committee (FAAC) slated for Wednesday, March 18, has ended inconclusive.

Though, the reason for the inconclusiveness was not made known as at the time of filing this report, but Vanguard learnt that the reason was not unconnected with the reconciliation of NNPC accounts.

The Director, Information and head of Press and Public Relation in the Ministry of Finance, Hassan Timon Dodo, who spoke on the development, told journalists that the meeting ended inconclusive and had been rescheduled for another date,

“Gentlemen, this briefing cannot hold because the FAAC meeting ended inconclusive and has been rescheduled for another date.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause you but be rest assured you will be re-invited for the briefing on a later date.’’

Vanguard gathered that this development may lead to delay in the payment of salary to federal and state workers’ until the matter responsible for the inconclusive meeting is resolved.

This is the first time the FAAC meeting is ending in deadlock after a long while.

IT will be recalled that the meeting ended abruptly and shifted indefinitely in March, June and July 2018 severally after disagreements between the Commissioners Forum and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC to allow for time to address the issues of under remittances by the oil Corporation.

Vanguard

