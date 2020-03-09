Ex-Gov, Dickson hails Osinbajo at 63

Kindly Share This Story:

The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, has congratulated the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on his 63rd birthday anniversary.

Honourable Dickson described Osinbajo as a patriotic Nigerian who has deployed his immense intellect and capacity in the service of God and man.

He said in a statement he personally signed that it was not in doubt that Prof. Osinbajo had added enormous value to the Federal Government of which he is a critical part.

According to Hon Dickson, Osinbajo, who he fondly described as his Egbon, has continued to play his sensitive role as the Vice President of Nigeria with equanimity in spite of the prevailing challenges.

The former Governor prayed to God for sustained good health to the Vice President in the interest of the society.

He said, “I congratulate my own special egbon, the Vice President òf the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Prof Yemi Osinbajo on his 63rd birthday.

“There is no doubt that Prof. Osinbajo has added enormous value to the Federal Government of which he is a critical part. In spite of the challenges, he has continued to play his sensitive role with equanimity.

“My family and I felicitate with him on this special day and pray to God to sustain His blessings of good health and prosperity upon him in the interest of our dear nation.”

