Ex-Gov Dickson hails Obasanjo at 83

On 12:02 pm
Immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a father whose advice and counsel are invaluable and greatly appreciated.

He stated this in a message to Obasanjo who is celebrating his 83rd birthday.

The statement read: “On behalf of myself and my family, I want to congratulate our father and leader extraordinary, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, (GCFR) former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the occasion of your 83rd birthday.

“I thank God for keeping you in good health to enable you to mentor several generations of leaders, including my humble self. That you are a blessing to this great country, Africa and indeed the world is an understatement.

“In the course of my service as Governor for eight years in Bayelsa State, your being available and accessible to provide guidance, advice and counsel as a father should at all times, is invaluable and greatly appreciated.

“You are large-hearted, experienced and wise.

“I join your other children in prayers today, that God will continue to keep you for us in good health as I wish you many more happy returns.”

Obasanjo was the President of Nigeria between 29 May 1999 – 29 May 2007.

