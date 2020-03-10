Ex-Gombe governor, Dankwambo kicks against Sanusi’s dethronement

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Immediate past governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo has aimed at veiled salvo at the Kano state government following the removal of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Sanusi, the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor was on Monday dethroned and banished to a rural community in Nasarawa state after months of worsening relationship with the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In a status update on his verified Facebook account on Tuesday, Dankwambo saluted Sanusi’s comportment and reaction his dethronement, saying “‪never let a bad situation bring out the worst in you. Choose to stay positive and be the strong person that Allah created you to be!

“‪My prayers and thoughts are with you Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, SLS.”

He called on northern leaders to be receptive to criticisms rather than turning against those with the boldness to speak truth to power.

“‪The north must not continue in this contrived path of self destruction by going after those challenging the status quo which has in the time past undermined our development,” he counselled.

Vanguard

