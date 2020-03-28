Every woman needs a vibrator – Toke Makinwa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, is no doubt a lady who knows the things to do to get her fans talking and it has worked for her over the years. After all, she is an influencer and probably makes money anytime she talks.

Despite Toke’s glitzy and glamorous lifestyle, a number of ladies and men seem to love to hate her as they disagree with some of her interesting opinions.

Just recently, the media personality took to social media to speak on a topic that a lot of African men and women shy away from, and this has to do with sex, pleasure and the most intimate part of their bodies. She posted a video on her Instagram page admonishing every female to get themselves a sex toy.

In a short clip shared on Instagram, Toke said that she feels every female should have a vibrator and that, it is crazy if they do not have even one in the year 2020. Speaking further, Toke asked how ladies would know what their body needs if they do not have a vibrator. She also said that she has three types she would recommend ladies to get and she also mentioned their names.

VANGUARD

