Leading digital pay-TV Company, StarTimes has rebranded its sports channel to offer subscribers exclusive access to wall-to-wall football actions from Europe and Nigeria.

The Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2 channels have been upgraded to ESPN and ESPN2, and will still broadcast all the sporting leagues viewed from around the world.

StarTimes recently announced an upgrade of 14 new channel offerings that can be enjoyed in three different languages for the delight of television viewers across Africa at no extra cost.

ESPN is considered the most valuable sports media brand globally, possessing an unprecedented portfolio of sports rights containing over 130 leagues and sports such as the English Football league, National Football League, National Basketball Association, and Major League Baseball etc.

ESPN is also capable of 25,000 annual live events production as well as 65,000 annual hours of live programming.

