Erosion: FCT minister commends FG’s intervention programme in Kwali

Kindly Share This Story:

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has commended the efforts of the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) of the Office of the Secretary of the Federation for its intervention efforts in curtailing the flood and erosion at Ashara-Wako village, in Kwali Area Council.

Chief Press Secretary to the Minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Bello made the commendation at the commissioning of Erosion Control Bridge and Road Improvement works at Ashara-Wako, in Kwali.

The Minister also applauded the efforts of the traditional ruler of the area, Etsu Yaba, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu whom he described as a great leader.

He said the traditional leader was unrelenting in his pursuit of the project and followed up the matter with personal visits, phone calls and text messages till the project was executed.

He also commended the traditional ruler for being a believer of President Muhammadu Buhari policies and berated those who pretended to `be with the President but really did not support him.”

The Minister also extended appreciation to the Permanent Secretary of EFO, Dr Habiba Lawal, for her commitment to the project’s successful completion.

READ ALSO: Quarter of Italians on lockdown as coronavirus sweeps globe

“I really want to say that this successful project has many fathers and mothers. The number one mother of this project is Dr Habiba Lawal. We thank you very much.

“When I came here, we could not stand where we are standing today because it was all marshland full of water.

“Water was gushing from everywhere and you see vehicles parked on the other side because there was no way they could cross.

“But thank God almighty, we are happy that under this present administration, this has come to stay. This embankment and the bridge by the grace of God, is going to outlast all of us here”.

Bello, however, urged the community to take ownership of the projects and ensure their proper maintenance.

He, therefore, appealed to the Area Council Chairmen of Abaji and Kwali Area Councils to ensure that sand does not collect in the drainage and block it thereby leading once more to erosion.

“You also have to make sure that under the culverts is always clear so that there is free flow of water, or else, debris will continue to sediment there and stay there”.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of EFO, Dr Habiba Lawal explained that the project was initiated by the request of FCT Minister.

The project was to arrest the continuous flooding of the river bank and the erosion of the bridge embankment at the Ashara-Warko River.

Lawal said the project would restore the vehicular movement that was affected since October 2018. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: