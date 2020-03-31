Enugu LG sets up committee to fight coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

As the shutdown of markets, state borders and interstate transport take effect in Enugu State, the Chairman of Nkanu East Local Council, Hon. Uchenna Nwobodo has announced a 13-man Committee to coordinate awareness campaigns and enforcement of the State Government’s directives on the fight against the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19).

This was made known in a statement by the Secretary to the Local Government Council, Hon. Cajetan Anichukwu, Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Committee, which is chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the Council, Hon. Ndubuisi Agbo, also has the Medical Coordinator, Nkanu East Local Government Health System as Secretary.

Other members include the Secretary to the Council, Supervisor for Health, Chairman of Nkanu East Traditional Rulers Council, and Coordinator of President-Generals of Town Union.

The Committee also comprises heads of the security agencies in the LGA such as Department for State Security (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as well as the Divisional Police Officers of Amagunze Council headquarters and Amechi-Idodo Division, head of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Local Government Coordinators of the Neighbourhood Watch and Forest Guards as well as Mr. Henry Ogbani.

The statement said it was part of the Council’s efforts to reinforce steps taken by the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration to ensure total compliance as well as ongoing enlightenment on the protocol to prevent community spread of the pandemic.

“The Council calls on the good people of Nkanu East and relevant authorities to ensure full compliance with the State Government’s directives on the shutdown of all markets, no matter the size with effect from 6 pm on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, except those dealing in food items, water, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and other basic items of daily domestic need who must comply with the standard hygiene protocol, till further notice; and closure of all land borders and inter-state transportation with effect from March 31, 2020.

“We also call for strict observance of previous directives such as suspension of all cultural and social gatherings including marriage ceremonies, masquerade Festivals, drinking bars, night clubs and all group sporting and recreational activities as well as observance of social distancing protocol and other guides as advised by Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in all public places”, the statement read.

